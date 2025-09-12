The drivers say they are protesting “against unfair pay rates, unsafe long working hours, unjust cleaning fee policies, and lack of representation in Uber’s decision-making.

“With fewer [Uber] drivers on the road, we are deeply concerned about the risk of increased drink-driving incidents. We respectfully urge NZ Police and road safety authorities to be aware of this risk and ensure public safety.

“Our action is about fairness and survival, not endangering others.”

New Zealand Uber drivers had previously gone on strike in 2018 over low earnings and what they called the company’s “faceless” nature.

Protests by drivers will take place at airports in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. Photo / Jason Oxenham

An Uber spokesperson has said they “are aware of a planned protest involving some drivers at various locations across NZ, including some airports.

“We are in communication with those airports and are working to reduce the impact on riders as much as possible.

“We regularly engage with our driver partners and will continue to work with them to understand any concerns.”

Two major sporting events are taking place in Auckland and Wellington on Saturday, with the strike likely to impact spectators.

The All Blacks play the Springboks at Sky Stadium in Wellington, with kick-off at 7.05pm for a near capacity crowd in their final rugby championship match against South Africa.

In Auckland, the Warriors play the Penrith Panthers at Go Media Stadium for their second home final fixture in two years in front of a sold-out crowd.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge will be partially closed due to a pro-Palestine protest.

Auckland traffic was already taking a hit on Saturday due to a part closure of the harbour bridge due to a march across it by pro-Palestinian protestors.

Southbound traffic from Auckland’s North Shore on the Northern Motorway will not be able to cross the bridge from 9am. No time has been given for when lanes will reopen.

There are no more strikes planned by Uber drivers after Saturday, but a spokesperson for the protesters said if they stay offline for 24 hours, “Uber will feel the impact”.

“We are not asking for luxury. We are asking for fair pay, respect, and proper treatment.”