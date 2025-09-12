The drivers say they are protesting “against unfair pay rates, unsafe long working hours, unjust cleaning fee policies, and lack of representation in Uber’s decision-making.
“With fewer [Uber] drivers on the road, we are deeply concerned about the risk of increased drink-driving incidents. We respectfully urge NZ Police and road safety authorities to be aware of this risk and ensure public safety.
“Our action is about fairness and survival, not endangering others.”
New Zealand Uber drivers had previously gone on strike in 2018 over low earnings and what they called the company’s “faceless” nature.