The man lost $18,000 through a crypto-currency app that promised big returns. Photo / 123rf
A father scammed out of $18,000 through an app promising high returns in crypto-currency has still not told his wife he’s been cheated out of their family savings.
The Wellington Uber driver – who wants to be known only as Yogesh – said he had not slept for days and “feels great shame” for losing the money he and his wife had saved for their children’s daycare and school education.
“This has put me into depression and I am so ashamed I still haven’t been able to tell my wife,” Yogesh said.
“She will not be happy at all because the emergency money is for our daycare expenses.”
Yogesh said the “very legitimate-looking” investment offer from an entity calling itself HFSC Trading Experience reached him through the encrypted Telegram messaging platform a few weeks ago.