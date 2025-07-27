Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tyler Porter: 20-year-old found dead in water at Arkles Bay, family pay tribute

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Tyler Porter, 20, went missing on Wednesday, July 16.

Tyler Porter, 20, went missing on Wednesday, July 16.

The mother of a young man whose body was discovered in the water at a North Auckland beach says his loss has left a permanent void in her life.

Tyler Porter, 20, went missing 11 days ago, on Wednesday, July 16, in the Arkles Bay area in Whangaparāoa, Auckland.

Porter

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save