“Ty, my gorgeous boy, you’re so loved. Those beautiful blue eyes and thick black eyelashes, I could have stared at them forever.

Tyler Porter, 20, was found dead in the water at Arkles Bay.

“Please know, my baby, I love you more than anything. I just wish I could have wrapped my arms around you one more time.

“Sweet dreams, my baby boy.

“Love you always, mummy xx.”

She said the family are thankful to the community who put in tireless hours searching.

“We are truly grateful to have raised him in such a loving and caring place,” Porter said.

A Givealittle page has been set up to raise money for funeral and other costs – including a trip he had hoped to make while alive.

“Tyler is a much-loved 20-year-old son, big brother, grandson, nephew, friend and well loved community member of Hibiscus Coast was tragically taken far too soon,” the page said.

“His passing has left his family heartbroken and facing an incredibly difficult road ahead.

“Already stretched thin on a single income, the family is now needing urgent help to cover Tyler’s funeral costs and the immediate needs that come with such a devastating loss.

“Tyler had made a childhood promise to his little brother Declan that once he got his full licence, he would take him on a road trip around the South Island to see seals and penguins.

“While Tyler is no longer here to make that journey, Declan, Mum and Dad would love to honour that dream in his memory and take Tyler with them in spirit.”

Porter spoke to the Herald on Thursday about her son, who she described as “absolutely gorgeous, a handsome young kid, great personality”.

“Myself, his dad, little brother, grandparents, everyone just wants our baby home.”

She said Tyler was very community-minded and spent time helping the elderly in Whangaparāoa, where he was born and raised.

