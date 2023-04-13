Two youths have been arrested over an aggravated robbery in Whangārei that left workers and witnesses traumatised and the owner considering getting rid of tobacco products.

Around 5pm on Monday four knife-wielding youths robbed Tikipunga Gas in a brazen attack. At the time the manager at Gas Tikipunga, Kunal Sharma, was fixing the air hose outside the station when he heard his wife screaming out for him.

The pair had been working there for just over a week before experiencing what has become a regular occurrence at the local service station - a robbery.

“I just saw a car drive really fast by the window, and I just shouted ‘Kunal, Kunal”’ and then I pushed the panic button,” said wife Poonam Devi. In that moment of panic, she accidentally opened the doors.

She ran into a back room and locked herself in there, as two youths - estimated to be around 14 years old - brandished knives.

Two others were outside guarding the doors with knives, and according to one witness, they were goading people watching from nearby Countdown.

One male exited the gas station holding a washing basket full of tobacco products.

Owner Avon Singh said he is now putting “serious thought” into stopping tobacco sales in order to keep his staff safe.

Police have arrested two people after the aggravated robbery of the Tikipunga GAS service station on Monday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, of Whangārei CIB said this morning that two people have been arrested and charged in relation to an aggravated robbery in Tikipunga earlier this week.

Pilmer said on Thursday, Whangarei Police executed search warrants and located a large quantity of stolen cigarettes.

Two young people were arrested and will appear before the Youth Court on Friday.

He said police would still like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the incident as their inquiries continued.

Anybody who has information can call 105 and quote file number 230410/9478 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



