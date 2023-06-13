Police have referred the two offenders to youth services.

Two youths have been caught by Levin police today after they robbed a dairy armed with toolsthis morning.

Area Commander Manawatu Inspector Ross Grantham said the pair went into the dairy on Winchester St around 7.15am and threatened the worker with their weapons demanding cash. The worker locked themselves in the back room and called the police.

The youths stole lollies and fled on foot to the nearby New World car park, where they unsuccessfully tried to steal a car, Grantham said.

They broke into another car close by, stealing a wallet that contained cash and cards.

The youths moved on to Salisbury St, Grantham said, smashing another car’s light. A witness confronted them but was chased off when the youths brandished their weapons, threatening them.

Police caught the pair on Trafalgar St and they have been referred to youth services.

Grantham asked families and communities to “role appropriate behaviour” and “lead the way with the right support in place from partner agencies”.

“Many young people and tamariki we work with experience family violence, exposure to drugs and alcohol, truancy, mental health problems and neuro or learning disabilities,” Grantham said.

“Wrap-around support for young people and their families to address these risk factors is crucial.”







