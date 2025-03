The vehicle was stopped in Auckland's Sandringham after being tracked by the Eagle helicopter. Video / Hayden Woodward

An overnight police pursuit across central Auckland ended in a spiked vehicle and two youths in custody.

Police told the Herald they were called to Commerce St in the city centre just before 4am after reports of a parked vehicle blocking the road.

The vehicle left before police arrived but was spotted shortly after on Symonds St.

“Police signalled the driver to stop but they fled.”