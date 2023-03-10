Two West Auckland teens charged after police find almost $20k stolen haul

Two West Auckland teenagers have been arrested and are facing 25 charges between them over a spate of burglaries - after police found an almost $20,000 haul of stolen goods. Photo / File

Two West Auckland teenagers have been arrested and are facing 25 charges between them over a spate of burglaries - after police found an almost $20,000 haul of stolen goods.

Police executed two search warrants and arrested a 14- and 15-year-old where they found a “large quantity of stolen items from a clothing retailer”.

Seventy-two stolen items were found, and police said they had a total retail value of $18,749.

The pair were to go before the Waitakere Youth Court for multiple burglaries since March 3.

“Police have zero tolerance for this type of behaviour and the harm it creates for businesses in our community,” Detective Sergeant Jimmy Kim said.

“This was a team effort and a fantastic result for all involved,” he said.

