Two Vogel’s cereals, Tom & Luke snackaballs recalled due to fear of metal pieces

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Batches of the 300g cardboard box of Vogel’s brand Daily Protein Plus Almond Pistachio are being recalled. Photo / MPI

Two types of Vogel’s cereal and one flavour of Tom & Luke snackaballs are being urgently recalled due to concerns about the potential presence of metal pieces.

Smartfoods Limited issued a recall notice for the 375g cardboard box of Vogel’s brand Cluster Crunch Peanut Butter with these best before dates:

