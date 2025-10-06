Smartfoods Limited also issued a recall notice for the 132g plastic pouch of the Tom & Luke brand Protein Peanut Brownie Snackaballs with a best-before date of September 24, 2026.

“The affected products are sold at retailers and supermarkets throughout New Zealand,” the recall notice said.

“This recall does not affect any other Tom & Luke or Vogel’s brand products.

“Customers are asked to check the date mark on the product. Affected products should not be consumed.

“There have been no reports of associated injury; however, if you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice.”

The recall notice advised customers to return the products to their retailer for a full refund.

