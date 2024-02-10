Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered his military to prepare to evacuate more than one million civillians from a war-torn city in Gaza, house valuations are expected to drop, scrub fires continue as further restrictions come into place and Chinese new year begins.

A crash on SH16 Northwestern Motorway eastbound approaching Spaghetti Junction has left two lanes blocked and caused delays along the motorway.

UPDATE 3:10PM

Two eastbound lanes are currently BLOCKED on the Northwestern Mwy approaching Spaghetti Jct. Expect DELAYS through the area; queues citybound are back to Great Nth Rd off-ramp. ^CS https://t.co/dVFqAFtEB0 pic.twitter.com/ZeRcXfhrIU — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 10, 2024

Waka Kotahi said drivers should expect delays through the area and that queues citybound are back to the Great North Rd off-ramp.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to a crash on SH16 at Grafton about 2.35pm.

“There are no indications of serious injuries, however, it appears that lanes three and four may be obstructed by the two vehicles involved.

“The crash happened in the southbound lanes, just past Newtown Road.

“One person is being taken to hospital to be assessed.”