A crash on SH16 Northwestern Motorway eastbound approaching Spaghetti Junction has left two lanes blocked and caused delays along the motorway.
Waka Kotahi said drivers should expect delays through the area and that queues citybound are back to the Great North Rd off-ramp.
A police spokesperson said they were alerted to a crash on SH16 at Grafton about 2.35pm.
“There are no indications of serious injuries, however, it appears that lanes three and four may be obstructed by the two vehicles involved.
“The crash happened in the southbound lanes, just past Newtown Road.
“One person is being taken to hospital to be assessed.”