A crash has closed Marine Parade in Eastbourne and police are asking motorists to avoid the area. Photo / Dean Purcell

A crash has closed Marine Parade in Eastbourne and police are asking motorists to avoid the area. Photo / Dean Purcell

A crash has caused major delays in Wellington, and injured at least one person.

Drivers are being asked by police to avoid the Marine Parade area in Eastbourne after a two-vehicle crash this morning.

Both lanes of the road have been blocked, and the initial indication from the scene is that people have been injured.

The crash was reported around 7.53am. Fire and Emergency sent three appliances to assist with scene protection at 7.55am.

DELAYS ON MARINE DRIVE, EASTBOURNE: Due to an accident there are major delays to and from Eastbourne. Emergency services are on site. We suggest you avoid or defer travel through the area if possible. — Hutt City Council (@HuttCityCouncil) August 10, 2023

Hutt City Council said there were major traffic delays to and from Eastbourne as a result of the crash, and people should avoid travel if they can or take a detour.

The Herald has contacted Wellington Free Ambulance for further comments.



