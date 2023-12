A crash has disrupted traffic flow on Great North Rd in Waterview.

A serious crash in the Auckland suburb of Waterview has backed up traffic along Great North Rd, a day before Christmas.

A witness told the Herald the accident involved two vehicles, with a badly damaged truck left blocking the intersection.

“Traffic is backed up in both directions.”

A police spokesperson said they were notified of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Alford and Great North Rd at 2.11pm.

“There have been no reported injuries.”