Two people treated for inhaling gas after leak inside luxury Queenstown hotel. Video / James Allan

Two people have been treated for inhaling gas after a leak inside a luxury Queenstown hotel.

Emergency services were called to Kamana Lake House this morning after reports of a gas leak.

Photo / James Allan

St John was alerted at 8.47am, a spokeswoman confirmed.

"One ambulance responded and treated two patients who have been taken to Lakes District Hospital – one was in a moderate condition and the other was in a minor condition," she said.