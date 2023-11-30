Emergency services responding to the incident on SH1 at Hūkerenui.

Emergency services responding to the incident on SH1 at Hūkerenui.

Two teens have died and another was critically injured after their car crashed into roadworks at speed.

Police were called to the fatal crash on State Highway 1 in Hūkerenui, south of Kawakawa, at 5pm on Thursday.

An 18-year-old male and 16-year-old female died at the scene. A 15-year-old male passenger was treated by Hato Hone St John medics and immediately taken to Whangārei Hospital.

Serious crash investigator Jeff Cramp said the trio were speeding southbound on SH1 when they crashed into roadworks, lost control and ended up on a farm paddock.

“For some reason, they ignored the 30km/h speed limit sign set by the roadwork guys who had left for the day.

“Their speeding vehicle hit some of the roadworks, crossed the centre line and caused them to lose control of their car due to the loose metal on the tar-sealed road. The car then rolled and flipped over a farm driveway until they ended up on the paddocks.”

All three were reportedly not wearing seatbelts. Cramp said the young female passenger appeared to have been thrown from the vehicle as it rolled.

“There is a reason why the roadworks crew put up speed limits or slow-down signs. Because travelling at high speeds like on open roads would be unsafe and dangerous for those taking the road.”

Cramp said police would like to reiterate the need for motorists to abide by the speed limits, wear seatbelts and follow the basic road rules.

SH1 was temporarily closed in both directions between Rusk Rd and Kopeti Rd but has since reopened with temporary traffic management in place.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.