Two Te Puke men charged with murdering Tristan Oakes appear in Tauranga District Court

Tristan Oakes was fatally shot at the weekend in the Bay of Plenty town of Te Puke.

Two men from Te Puke have appeared in court charged with murdering Tristan Eruera Oakes in the Bay of Plenty town.

Oakes, 29, was found critically injured from a gunshot wound at his home on Saturday, and died the next day in hospital.

Kanan Clarke, a 39-year-old rigger, and Joseph

