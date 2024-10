Police said it appears that someone has been injured in an incident involving a harvester. Photo / File

Two people have been seriously injured following a farming incident in Pembroke, Stratford yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident around 6.45pm, a police spokesperson saying it appeared a harvester was involved.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John were called the incident, with the patients taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in New Plymouth.

St John said one patient was flown to hospital by helicopter, while the other was taken by road ambulance.