Two people are seriously injured and a road is blocked after a crash east of Himatangi, Manawatū.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the two-vehicle crash around 5.30pm.
“Two people have serious injuries,” said a police spokesperson.
Two people are seriously injured and a road is blocked after a crash east of Himatangi, Manawatū.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of the two-vehicle crash around 5.30pm.
“Two people have serious injuries,” said a police spokesperson.
Rangiotu Rd between Kellow and Bainesse Rds is blocked and will likely remain shut for some time, police say.
Motorists are being advised to use alternative routes.
The police Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
More to come.
'If they can hurt a cat like that ... they could hurt anyone.'