Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Manawatu which has left two seriously injured.

Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Manawatu which has left two seriously injured.

Two people are seriously injured and a road is blocked after a crash east of Himatangi, Manawatū.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the two-vehicle crash around 5.30pm.

“Two people have serious injuries,” said a police spokesperson.







