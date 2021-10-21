Two seriously injured in BOP crash

Te Puke Highway intersection with Showground Rd. Photo / George Novak

Two people are seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash near Paengaroa.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash involving a truck and another vehicle on Te Puke Highway at the intersection with Showground Rd about 12.31pm.

Two people are seriously injured and a helicopter has arrived at the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance was also sent to the scene and two people have been taken to Tauranga Hospital, one by road and one by air.

The road is blocked.

More to come.