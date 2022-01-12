Police said SH1 will be closed south of Cambridge while emergency services attend. Photo / NZME

Two people have been seriously injured following a multiple-vehicle crash south of Cambridge this evening.

In a statement, police said the crash occurred along SH1. The road was closed south of Cambridge, while emergency services attend. However, it has since reopened.

St John confirmed six people have been injured, and seven St John vehicles attended the incident.

A police spokesperson said two people have been seriously injured and were taken to hospital.

