Two seriously injured after stolen car crashes into parked vehicle

Police located the car crashed into an empty parked vehicle. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two young people have been seriously injured following a crash in Auckland's Goodwood Heights.

Just before 11.15am a police unit spotted a stolen Mazda Atenza car in the suburb.

A police spokesperson said the officer signalled for the car to stop but it failed to do so.

"The officer, using lights and siren, signalled for the car to stop however it failed to do so and left the area.

"The officer did not pursue the car."

A short time later the car was located by police. The car crashed into an empty parked vehicle near the intersection of Everglade Drive and Ransom Smyth Drive.

The injured occupants were being assisted by a member of the public when police arrived.

Two people were seriously injured, a third young person has moderate injuries and a fourth person had left the scene prior to police arrival.

An investigation is now under way to determine the circumstances.

Police would like to speak with anyone who observed a blue Mazda Atenza station wagon in the Goodwood Heights area this morning, or who witnessed the crash.

Information can be provided via 105, quoting event number P049075723.