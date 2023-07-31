A serious crash outside Timaru police station around midnight.

The crash occurred around midnight. Photos from the scene show a badly crumpled vehicle under a blue tarpaulin, while the corner of the police station building is damaged.

Photojournalist George Heard said a vehicle was being chased by police around the streets of Timaru from about 10.30pm.

A local man had told him he heard tires screeching and police sirens all around the town for almost an hour.

The car - understood to be the same vehicle involved in the chase - had then crashed into the side of the police station.

A car is covered in tarpaulin after crashing into the side of the Timaru police station. Photo / George Heard

Not longer after a vehicle was travelling near the Christchurch airport last night and came off the road and crashed, at the intersection of Greywacke Rd and Lakes Way.

The badly damaged vehicle is still at the road side and police are investigating.

Fire and Emergency NZ declined to comment on either incident, referring queries to police.

Police have yet to confirm whether anyone was killed or injured in either crash.

More to come.