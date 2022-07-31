Two separate fights at Christchurch bars, one person arrested

The victim of the Hereford St attack is in a stable condition in Christchurch Hospital. Photo / NZ Herald

The victim of the Hereford St attack is in a stable condition in Christchurch Hospital. Photo / NZ Herald

A 46-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged serious assault on a security guard at a Christchurch bar over the weekend.

Police were called to a premise on Oxford Tce in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police say a 46-year-old man will appear in court on Friday, August 5 charged with injuring with intent to injure, in relation to the assault.

In a separate incident, a Christchurch man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being assaulted in a bar on Hereford St.

The offender left the scene and police have yet to locate the person involved.

The victim in that attack is in a stable condition in Christchurch Hospital.

Police say the two assaults are not linked.