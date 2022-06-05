Police are at the scene of a car crash in North Canterbury this evening. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Police are at the scene of a car crash in North Canterbury this evening. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Two rescue helicopters alongside emergency services are responding to a crash in which a vehicle has gone into the Waipara River, near the bridge off Double Corner Rd in Amberley.

The crash occurred about 5.35pm.

Two people were initially trapped in the vehicle but are now out.

A police spokesperson told the Herald two rescue helicopters have been dispatched to transport the two injured people to hospital, and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The status of the two people cannot be confirmed.

New Zealand Herald reporter Kurt Bayer is at the scene and says police officers are using flashlights to scour the scene below a one-way bridge over the Waipara River.

The road is gravel and the area is surrounded by farmland.

"A car appears to be upside at the edge of the river."