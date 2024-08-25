Advertisement
Two police officers shaken, patrol car likely to be written off after being hit by suspected intoxicated driver

NZ Herald
The patrol car will likely get written off as a result of the crash.

Two police officers have been left shaken and a patrol car likely to be written off after being hit by a suspected intoxicated driver early this morning.

The police car was travelling along Waiwhetu Road about 1am when another vehicle crossed the centre line and crashed into the side of it, spinning the police car around and causing extensive damage.

The vehicle then left the scene and but was located a short distance away

A police dog unit was then called upon to assist in locating the alleged driver.

A 29-year-old Upper Hutt man was arrested without incident and he is now faces serious charges.

”The safety features of the patrol car did what they are designed to do and protected the officers, but this could have been much worse,” says Inspector Simon de Wit, relieving area commander Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt Valley.

”While the investigation is ongoing, this incident shows the impact the decisions you make as a driver can impact other people.

”The patrol car will likely be written off as a result of the crash.”

The two police officers were shaken but unharmed, he said.

