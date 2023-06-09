WINDSCREEN AND PLATE BLURRED - PLEASE USE THIS ONE Serious MVA, Beach Rd / Tangihua St, Auckland CBD - Serious Crash Unit will be attending supplied 09 June 2023

Two police staff have been left injured this afternoon following a crash in Auckland’s CBD involving a police car and an Auckland Transport bus.

The crash occurred at around 3.20pm on Friday at the intersection of Beach Rd and Tangihua St as police were “responding to an incident”.

Auckland City road policing manager Greg Brand said the police vehicle entered the intersection at “low speed”, under lights and sirens, when the collision with a bus occurred.

“One officer is being taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries, however these are not currently thought to be life-threatening. A second officer has also been taken to hospital with moderate injuries,” he said.

UPDATE 4:45PM

The closure is now in place just for southbound lanes on Tangihua Street through to where Beach Road meets Mahuhu Crescent. https://t.co/K05BqhqrOY — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) June 9, 2023

Commuters onboard the bus at the time of the crash were also being assessed at the scene and at least one was being transported to hospital with minor injuries.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson confirmed that crews from the Auckland City and Parnell stations were attending.

“I would like to acknowledge the members of the public who immediately came to our officers’ aid and assisted at the scene. Police will be ensuring welfare is put in place for our two members involved in this incident,” said Brand.

The Serious Crash Unit are in attendance at the scene and an investigation will be held into the cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, Auckland Transport has advised that Beach Rd will be closed between Britomart Pl and Te Taou Cres, including Tangihua St.

“Delay your travel or expect delays in the area,” they said.

Bus timetables have also been affected.

Detours confirmed for 755, 774, 775, RBE, TMK & INN. All others running their normal routes.

Stops missed:

Stop 7182 – Spark Arena (755 & INN)

Stop 7184 – Churchill Street (INN)

All buses previously mentioned busses and RBGX & RBPX are expected to be delayed. https://t.co/RcwEEJpKVM — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) June 9, 2023

This comes after another police vehicle collided at “low speed” with a member of the public’s car in west Auckland during yesterday morning’s peak traffic.

A police spokesperson said officers were heading to a callout about 8.35am with their lights on going south along Universal Dr in Henderson.

When they reached the intersection with Lincoln Rd, the police car hit another car, police said.

Nobody was injured in the crash and the vehicles were towed from the scene shortly afterwards.

In April, four people were left injured after a police vehicle crashed into a bus stop in Auckland’s Mount Albert, leaving a major road in the suburb closed for several hours.