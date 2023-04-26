New North Rd has been closed after a police car crashed into a bus stop in Mt Albert. Photo / Supplied

New North Rd has been closed after a police car crashed into a bus stop in Mt Albert. Photo / Supplied

A major road in central Auckland has been closed after a significant incident involving a police car.

A section of New North Rd in Mt Albert is now closed following a crash according to Auckland Transport.

A police car has crashed into a bus stop. A white SUV is stopped in the middle of the road and had damage as if it had been clipped by another car on the front right side.

A resident who lives in the area was inside her home when she heard the loud crash and ran outside.

“We get police sirens in the area all the time... I didn’t think anything of it, and then I heard the car screeching and the bang.

“I went outside and saw the police car crashed into the bus shelter.”

She didn’t know if anyone was at the bus stop at the time of the crash but said an ambulance turned up at the scene 20 minutes later.

“The bus shelter is quite usually used by elderly shoppers,” she said.

NEW NORTH RD, MT ALBERT - ROAD CLOSED - 11:25AM

Due to a crash, New North Rd is now CLOSED between Mt Albert Rd and McLean St. Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services. ^MS pic.twitter.com/ZFmp44INz2 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) April 25, 2023

“I was there within a minute of the crash, and there were already four to five plain-clothed officers and an eagle helicopter above the scene,” she said.

The resident said the sound of the crash was loud and long, and the police car’s horn has been continuously honking for over 40 minutes.

The police car was already empty by the time the resident got outside.

“It was very surprising, the crash looked pretty serious,” the resident said.

A staff member at Hell Pizza Mt Albert told the Herald there were a lot of police cars on either side of the road.

“There are about four to five police cars on both sides of the road. I was not allowed to drive here and was not able to get in the car park.

Police have been approached for comment.

Some bus routes will be detoured until further notice due to the incident, Auckland Transport said.

Bus routes 22N, 22R services will be detoured until further notice, due to an incident on New North Rd between McLean St & Mt Albert Rd. Bus stops closed: 8236, 8237, 8234, 8235, 8232, 8233. Use the AT Mobile App for specific detour details. Expect delays. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/hN1C7OLZAn — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) April 25, 2023

More to come