Fire crews are working to free two people trapped after a crash near Twizel.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Tekapo-Twizel Rd at 12.35pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said three vehicles are involved.

They said two people are trapped.

Crews from the Twizel and Omarama stations are in attendance.

A St John spokesperson said they were still on scene and could not provide further details at 1pm.