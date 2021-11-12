Two people trapped after crash near Lake Pukaki

Fire crews are working to free two people trapped after a crash near Twizel. Photo / NZH

Fire crews are working to free two people trapped after a crash near Twizel. Photo / NZH

Five people have been injured in a crash in the Pukaki area.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Tekapo-Twizel Rd at about 12.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said three vehicles are involved.

They said two people were trapped but have been freed.

Crews from the Twizel and Omarama stations are in attendance.

A St John spokesperson said they are still on scene and are treating five patients. A helicopter has also been sent to the site.

An update on their condition will be provided soon, they said.