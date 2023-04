Two people have been taken to hospital - one in a critical condition- after a crash at the intersection of Waterloo Rd and High St. Photo / Supplied

Two people have been taken to hospital - one in a critical condition- after a crash in Lower Hutt.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Waterloo Rd and High St at 12.15pm.

Wellington Free Ambulance said the critically injured person was taken to Wellington Hospital and another in moderate condition was taken to Hut Hospital.

Police said motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.