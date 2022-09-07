Two people suffered stab wounds in an incident in New Plymouth late last night.

Police and emergency services were called to what was a described as a "disturbance" on Cook St about 11.30pm, police said.

"Two people were injured. Inquiries are going to establish the circumstances, but based on the information available, it seems to be some sort of altercation between two people known to each other," a spokeswoman said.

They both suffered stab wounds, she said.

However, the victims received first aid from St John paramedics, rather than being taken to hospital for treatment.