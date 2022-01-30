Voyager 2021 media awards
Two people shot in firearm incident in Invercargill

The road was blocked this morning after an incident in Invercargill. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Two people have been shot in an incident in Invercargill early this morning.

About 1.10am, emergency services received reports of an incident at an address in Centre St.

A police spokesperson said two people received gunshot wounds and both have been flown to Dunedin Hospital.

A male is in a critical condition and a female is in a serious condition.

"Police remain at the address and will be conducting a scene examination this morning along with further inquiries."

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 105 and refer to file number 220131/9471, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.