The road was blocked this morning after an incident in Invercargill. Photo / Supplied

Two people have been shot in an incident in Invercargill early this morning.

About 1.10am, emergency services received reports of an incident at an address in Centre St.

A police spokesperson said two people received gunshot wounds and both have been flown to Dunedin Hospital.

A male is in a critical condition and a female is in a serious condition.

"Police remain at the address and will be conducting a scene examination this morning along with further inquiries."

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police on 105 and refer to file number 220131/9471, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.