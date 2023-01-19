Jacinda Ardern’s popularity revealed as the PM steps down, Fire crews respond to building fire overnight and prosecutors announce Alec Baldwin’s fate in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Two people have been seriously injured after a shooting at a house in Māngere East, Auckland.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of shots being fired at an address on Robertson Rd, Mangere East at 7.12pm yesterday.

“Two people later presented at hospital with gunshot wounds, both in a serious condition.

“Armed police staff responded to the incident as is standard for any report involving a possible firearm.”

Police had been making inquiries to ascertain what had occurred, the spokesperson said.

“We recognise that this incident may have caused distress for those involved and for the wider community.

“Police have a responsibility to keep our communities safe. We must treat any report involving firearms seriously until we can attend and evaluate the situation first-hand.

“We would like to reassure the public that this matter is being taken extremely seriously and the protection of community is of the upmost importance.”