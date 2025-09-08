Advertisement
Two people prosecuted in Auckland after dogs found severely neglected

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Two people have been prosecuted after two dogs were left severely neglected, with one so emaciated that he was barely able to lift his head.

The SPCA were first alerted to an Auckland property in March 2022, home to dogs Sarge and Tyson, after receiving a “report of concern”.

