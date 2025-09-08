One of the owners, a woman, claimed both dogs had recently been treated for worms and were being fed dog roll twice daily.

The owners were provided with worming tablets and a bag of dry dog food and were advised by the SPCA to increase the food intake of both dogs by at least 10%.

They were also informed that a healthy dog should not have visible ribs or spine.

However, in early June, one of the owners contacted the SPCA again, stating that Sarge was “very unwell”, but that they could not afford veterinary care.

Despite multiple attempts to reach the owner that day, the SPCA received no response.

The following day, an inspector visited the property but was unable to carry out an inspection due to the dogs’ continued aggression.

Instead, financial assistance was provided to assist with Sarge’s treatment.

However, later that month, one of the owners contacted the SPCA, reporting that Sarge had collapsed - but that she had no means to transport him to a vet.

Inspectors attended the property the same day, where Sarge was surrendered and found to be “severely emaciated and barely able to lift his head”.

Veterinary examination revealed pressure sores on Sarge’s hip and leg, which had likely developed from prolonged periods of lying on hard surfaces.

Due to his critical condition, Sarge was humanely euthanised.

SPCA inspectors returned to the property to assess Tyson, who was subsequently seized.

A veterinary examination confirmed Tyson was also severely emaciated, with minimal muscle mass and was developing pressure sores.

Evidence suggested the neglect had occurred over a period of two to six months.

Due to his critical condition, Sarge (pictured here) was humanely euthanised. Photo / Supplied

Jason Copus, SPCA chief financial officer, said the poor treatment of the dogs could have been easily avoided.

“The suffering endured by Sarge and Tyson is utterly unacceptable.

“These animals were left to deteriorate over months without the care, nutrition, or medical attention they desperately needed, despite assistance from our SPCA inspectors.

“This case is a stark reminder of the responsibility that comes with pet ownership.

“Neglect of this nature is not only heartbreaking - it is a serious offence, and we will continue to hold individuals accountable.”

The pair appeared in the North Shore District Court on September 4 where they pleaded guilty to two charges of ill-treatment of an animal.

They were each sentenced to 12 months’ supervision, disqualified from owning animals for five years and ordered to pay reparations of $4867.70.