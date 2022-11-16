Two people killed in separate crashes overnight, SH16 Kaukapakapa partly closed

Two people have been killed in separate car crashes overnight.

Police and emergency services were called to a crash between two vehicles in Christchurch about 9.30pm yesterday.

Police said one person had died at the scene.

The crash happened on Yaldhurst Rd and inquiries are under way to determine the circumstances behind it.

Further north, a person was killed in a single vehicle crash on the Kaipara Coast Highway, in Kaukapakapa, Auckland overnight.

The crash happened just after 1.30am.

SH16 KAUKAPAKAPA - ROAD CLOSED - 6:05AM

Due to an earlier serious crash near Basil Orr Rd #SH16 is CLOSED between Kahikatea Flat Rd and Makarau Rd, north of Kaukapakapa. Delay your journey or allow extra time for a detour: https://t.co/TCV1ASALLb ^TP pic.twitter.com/ohmoi0wfXu — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 16, 2022

A passenger suffered moderate injuries and was taken to hospital for assessment, Police said this morning.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as the road is closed - and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours, authorities said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport said just after 6am that State Highway 16 Kaukapakapa - between Kahikatea Flat Rd and Makarau Rd - is closed.

“Delay your journey or allow extra time for a detour.”



