Two people killed in Christmas Day crash, on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd, named

Two people killed on Christmas night have been named.

Two people killed in a crash on Christmas Day have been named.

They were Terry Charleston, 34, and Rebecca McAlees, 24. Both are from Whitford, Auckland, police said.

The pair were initially reported to be in a critical condition after the single-vehicle crash on Clevedon-Kawakawa Rd, south of Auckland, about 7.30pm on Christmas night.

Police later confirmed they had died.

"Our thoughts are with their families and friends," a police statement said this morning.

Authorities are still working to figure out the circumstances of the crash.

Police said inquiries into the incident are ongoing.