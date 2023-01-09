Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Two people injured, one critically, following crash near Oamaru

Nathan Morton
By
Quick Read
Police were called to the scene of the SH1 crash near Oamaru shortly after lunchtime on Monday.

Police were called to the scene of the SH1 crash near Oamaru shortly after lunchtime on Monday.

A person has been critically injured, and another moderately hurt after a crash in North Otago.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene of an incident on State Highway 1, just south of the Waitaki River shortly after lunchtime on Monday.

The road between Seven Mile Rd and Georgetown, Pukeuri have been closed as a result of the crash.

Diversions are in place, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Fire and Emergency’s Jill Higginson confirmed two fire trucks attended the crash from the Oamaru Station.

Latest from New Zealand