Police were called to the scene of the SH1 crash near Oamaru shortly after lunchtime on Monday.

A person has been critically injured, and another moderately hurt after a crash in North Otago.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene of an incident on State Highway 1, just south of the Waitaki River shortly after lunchtime on Monday.

The road between Seven Mile Rd and Georgetown, Pukeuri have been closed as a result of the crash.

Diversions are in place, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Fire and Emergency’s Jill Higginson confirmed two fire trucks attended the crash from the Oamaru Station.