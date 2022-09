The crash occurred just before 5pm last night. Photo / Supplied

Two people were taken to hospital with moderate injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Ōrākei last night.

A spokesperson said police responded to reports of the crash on Tamaki Drive at around 4.50pm.

They said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting event number P051800053.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.