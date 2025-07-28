Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. Photo / NZTA

Two people injured after truck rolls in Cheviot, north of Christchurch

Two people have been injured after a truck rolled on State Highway 1 near Cheviot, north of Christchurch.

Emergency services were told just after 8.10am that Domett Rd, between Greta Valley and Cheviot, was blocked by the crash.

Due to a truck roll, the road is CLOSED between Old Main Rd and Nonoti Rd. Please follow directions of emergency services or delay your journey. ^AG pic.twitter.com/dyNwhx1PAe — NZ Transport Agency - Canterbury & West Coast (@nztacwc) July 28, 2025

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said initially one person was trapped in the vehicle but was out by the time emergency services arrived.

One person received serious injuries, while another had moderate injuries.