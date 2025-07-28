Advertisement
Two people injured after truck rolls in Cheviot, north of Christchurch

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. Photo / NZTA

Two people have been injured after a truck rolled on State Highway 1 near Cheviot, north of Christchurch.

Emergency services were told just after 8.10am that Domett Rd, between Greta Valley and Cheviot, was blocked by the crash.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said initially one person was

