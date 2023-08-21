No one had to be extricated from the vehicles. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui emergency services were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Virginia Rd and State Highway 3/Great North Rd this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the incident occurred around 1.40pm.

“The crash was blocking the road initially; however, the vehicles have now been moved.”

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance attended and treated two people at the scene - one with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand also attended.

No one was trapped in the vehicles, a spokesperson said.

“We provided scene safety.”

