Two people are in a serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Puketaha, outside Hamilton.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Two people are in a serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Puketaha, outside Hamilton.

Two people are in a serious condition following a crash in the Waikato town of Puketaha.

A police spokesperson said officers arrived at a two-vehicle crash on Puketaha Rd about 4pm.

“Tows are being arranged for the vehicles and traffic management is in place.”

Hato Hone St John said four vehicles attended the scene and transported two people in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition to Waikato Hospital.