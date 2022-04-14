Two teens have been seriously assaulted after a gathering at a Remuera home last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people have been seriously assaulted after a party at a Remuera home last night.

It is understood the injured boys were teenagers and a fellow teen was arrested. There are thought to be two top schools involved.

Five ambulances were sent to Arney Crescent just after 10.30pm and St John ambulance took two people to Auckland City Hospital in serious conditions.

Police told the Herald they took two people into custody, with one charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. That person will appear in the Auckland Youth Court on April 16. The other was released without charge.

When asked if there had been a party at the home, police would not confirm the specifics of the event where the assault occurred.

They have stood guard at the home overnight.

More to come.