Two people dead after serious South Island crashes

Two people have died in separate crashes in the South Island this morning.

The first was on State Highway 6, just south of Wanaka Airport.

Police were informed of the single-vehicle crash at about 4.20am.

"The deceased was the driver of the vehicle and sadly died at the scene. They were the only occupant of the vehicle," a spokesperson said.

And man died in a serious crash on State Highway One near Rolleston at about 7.20am.

A spokesperson said the crash involved a truck and light truck.

"The driver of the light truck sadly died at the scene."