One lane of the highway is now open after a police spokesperson said earlier the road was expected to be closed for some time. Photo / NZME

Two people have died following a car crash on State Highway 1 in Northland.

Police were notified of the single car accident at about 5.40pm near Umawera.

A police spokesperson said both people died at the scene and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

One lane of the highway is now open to traffic.