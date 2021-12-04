Two people dead after crash in South Auckland, one person dies after falling off a ute in Manawatu

A person has died in Manawatu and emergency services are responding to a serious crash in South Auckland. Photo / File

Two people are dead after a serious crash in the South Auckland suburb of Favona last night.



The crash, between a car and a truck on Savill Drive, was reported to police at 9.10pm.

Traffic management is being put in place and motorists are asked to avoid Savill Drive.



Meanwhile, a person has died after falling from the back of a utility vehicle on Te Awa Road, in Pohangina, Manawatū yesterday evening.



The incident was reported to emergency services at around 6pm.



The person was critically injured and subsequently passed away at the scene.



Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.