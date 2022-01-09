Two people critically injured following disorder incident in Avondale

Police responded to a report of a disorder incident at the intersection on Sunday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police responded to a report of a disorder incident at the intersection on Sunday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people are in critical conditions following a disorder incident in the Auckland suburb of Avondale.

One person was seriously injured and a second has moderate injuries. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police responded to a report of a disorder at the intersection of Rosebank Rd and Ash St in Avondale on Sunday night.

Initially, a police spokesperson confirmed one person was seriously injured while a second had moderate injuries.

However, just before 11pm the spokesperson said two people were in critical conditions while a third person was moderately injured.

A third person was located with injuries at an address on Racecourse Road, Avondale, sometime after the incident.

"The update is two people critical, one person moderate," a spokesperson said.