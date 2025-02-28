Advertisement
Three badly injured, Eagle helicopter dispatched after ‘altercation involving neighbours’ in South Auckland

Three people received serious injuries after an altercation in Takanini which police believe involved neighbours. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Three people have serious injuries after what police believe is an “altercation involving neighbours” in a South Auckland street.

Police said they were called to Kutukutu St in Takanini at 7.50pm.

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police told the Herald.

The suspect fled the scene in a car, police said, and was found by the Police Eagle helicopter on Takanini School Rd shortly after.

He has been taken into police custody.

“Cordons are in place on Kutukutu Street and residents are asked to follow the instructions of police staff in the area,” a police spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to an incident in Takanini at 7.45pm.

They said two people in critical condition and one in serious condition were taken to various hospitals.

Nearby business owner Kamal Singh claimed three people were stabbed and had small children with them, but he did not know how the incident started.

“I saw one small kid sitting in an ambulance with them, they were crying,” Singh told the Herald.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of tonight's incident in Takanini around 7.45pm Photo / Hayden Woodward
He described a helicopter at the scene, as well as “so many” police cars and ambulances.

Hato Hone St John told the Herald it sent three ambulances, three rapid response units and an operations manager.

A police page showed they were responding to a report of a grievous assault on Kutukutu St, near the Bruce Pulman Park.

More to come

