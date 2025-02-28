“Cordons are in place on Kutukutu Street and residents are asked to follow the instructions of police staff in the area,” a police spokesperson said.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to an incident in Takanini at 7.45pm.
They said two people in critical condition and one in serious condition were taken to various hospitals.
Nearby business owner Kamal Singh claimed three people were stabbed and had small children with them, but he did not know how the incident started.
“I saw one small kid sitting in an ambulance with them, they were crying,” Singh told the Herald.
He described a helicopter at the scene, as well as “so many” police cars and ambulances.
Hato Hone St John told the Herald it sent three ambulances, three rapid response units and an operations manager.
A police page showed they were responding to a report of a grievous assault on Kutukutu St, near the Bruce Pulman Park.
More to come
Save