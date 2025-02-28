Three people received serious injuries after an altercation in Takanini which police believe involved neighbours. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Three people have serious injuries after what police believe is an “altercation involving neighbours” in a South Auckland street.

Police said they were called to Kutukutu St in Takanini at 7.50pm.

Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries, police told the Herald.

The suspect fled the scene in a car, police said, and was found by the Police Eagle helicopter on Takanini School Rd shortly after.

He has been taken into police custody.