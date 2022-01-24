Two people critical after being affected by carbon monoxide fumes

A police spokesperson said reports were received at 8.30pm. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are tonight responding to an incident in West Auckland where three people have been "affected by carbon monoxide fumes".

A police spokesperson said they received reports of the incident in Kumeu at 8.30pm.

"It appears one person was cleaning the tank and the others may have gone to their assistance," the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson confirmed three fire trucks attended an incident in Kumeu at 8.30pm.

The spokesperson said two people were rescued from inside a 5000-gallon household concrete water tank.

"We rescued two people from inside the tank who had been overcome by fumes and left them in the care of ambulance."

Two of the three are reported to be in critical condition.