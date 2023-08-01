Firefighters are investigating an “unknown substance” which has contaminated two people at an animal shelter in south Auckland. Photo / Warren Buckland

Firefighters are investigating an “unknown substance” which has contaminated two people at an animal shelter in south Auckland.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said police called them to McLaughlins Rd at 9.47am.

The spokesman said two people were decontaminated on-site and were assessed by paramedics.

Fenz crew, wearing hazmat protective equipment, took samples of the substance to send away for testing.

“We still do not know what the substance is,” the spokesman said.

“We are waiting for [results from tests of the] samples to find out what it was,” he said.

St John Ambulance has been approached for comment.

Auckland Council, the operator of the Manukau animal shelter on McLaughlins Rd, has also been approached for comment.

