Two men, 29 and 28, have been charged with firearms and burglary offences after allegedly shooting at police.

Two people have been charged with shooting at a police officer, possessing a firearm and stealing a car after an alleged burglary of a Manurewa pub.

The two males, aged 29 and 28, were arrested after police were called to an aggravated robbery at a commercial address on Maich Rd just after 10.30am yesterday.

One of the accused appeared in the Manukau District Court today, where he pleaded not guilty to all 5 charges.

Judge Bennett granted interim name suppression for the man, which police did not oppose.

The robbery is said to have happened at F Bar in Southmall, Manurewa.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Karen Bright said officers found a vehicle believed to be involved in the robbery and followed it.

"An occupant has discharged a firearm from the vehicle towards police.

"Fortunately, no police staff have been injured."

The Eagle helicopter monitored the vehicle's travel, Bright said.

The vehicle's tyres were successfully spiked but it continued on.

"The armed offenders squad followed the vehicle when it was brought to a stop on Landscape Rd in Papatoetoe.''

Bright said two people were now in custody.

The incident led to delays for two international and three domestic flights at Auckland Airport.