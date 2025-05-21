Police have arrested two people attempting to burgle a property in Hūnua, Auckland.

An Eagle helicopter and a dog handler tracked the pair during the incident.

A 48-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man have been charged with burglary and will appear in the Papakura District Court today.

Quick thinking by police has foiled two people attempting to burgle a property in the rural Auckland settlement of Hūnua.

An Eagle helicopter, a dog handler and patrols were dispatched to Ponga Rd about 9.30pm after the owner, who was watching from a distance, alerted police that he could see people on his property.

Counties Manukau South area response manager Senior Sergeant Clive Wood said burglars have targeted the rural property four times in the past few weeks.