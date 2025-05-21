Advertisement
Two people arrested after an attempted burglary in Hūnua, Auckland

NZ Herald
  • Police have arrested two people attempting to burgle a property in Hūnua, Auckland.
  • An Eagle helicopter and a dog handler tracked the pair during the incident.
  • A 48-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man have been charged with burglary and will appear in the Papakura District Court today.

Quick thinking by police has foiled two people attempting to burgle a property in the rural Auckland settlement of Hūnua.

An Eagle helicopter, a dog handler and patrols were dispatched to Ponga Rd about 9.30pm after the owner, who was watching from a distance, alerted police that he could see people on his property.

Counties Manukau South area response manager Senior Sergeant Clive Wood said burglars have targeted the rural property four times in the past few weeks.

Police quickly responded to reports of two people leaving the property – one in a vehicle and one on foot, heading into nearby bush.

“Police located the vehicle nearby and apprehended the female driver,” Wood said.

“Eagle and Delta teams remained at the property searching for a man who Eagle observed moving around.”

A man was caught by the dog handler about 10.20pm and suffered a minor dog bite on his arm.

Wood said police were pleased a rapid response and good teamwork ended a potentially dangerous situation without incident.

A 48-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man have been charged with burglary and will appear in the Papakura District Court today.

