The two men, both 21, were arrested at Sydney Airport on Friday, October 11.

Two New Zealanders charged over $13m cocaine haul at Sydney Airport

Two Kiwis flying into Australia have been charged after border patrol agents discovered 40kg of cocaine stashed in their suitcases.

Australian Border Force (ABF) officers discovered the drugs on Friday after selecting the two men, both 21, for a baggage examination upon their arrival at Sydney International Airport.

Each of the men’s suitcases allegedly contained 20kg of a white substance, which testing later confirmed to be cocaine.

The estimated street value of the seized cocaine is $13 million, and could have potentially been sold off in up to 130,000 individual street deals, officials from ABF and Australian Federal Police (AFP) said.

The men have been charged with importing and possessing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, with both charges carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.