Two New Zealanders charged over $13m cocaine haul at Sydney Airport

Two Kiwis flying into Australia have been charged after border patrol agents discovered 40kg of cocaine stashed in their suitcases.
Australian Border Force (ABF) officers discovered the drugs on Friday after selecting the two men, both 21, for a baggage examination upon their arrival at Sydney International Airport.
Each ofthe men’s suitcases allegedly contained 20kg of a white substance, which testing later confirmed to be cocaine.
The estimated street value of the seized cocaine is $13 million, and could have potentially been sold off in up to 130,000 individual street deals, officials from ABF and Australian Federal Police (AFP) said.
The men have been charged with importing and possessing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, with both charges carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.
The New Zealanders appeared in Parramatta Local Court on Saturday and were remanded in custody with their next appearance set for December 3.
The ABF and AFP both commended their officers for their collaborative effort in intercepting the drugs, reiterating that their teamwork helps to stop criminal networks using air travel to smuggle drugs across borders.
AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Stuart Millen said the law enforcement agency was “committed to defending Australia from drug trafficking and disrupting the criminals attempting to profit at the expense and suffering of the community”.
ABF Superintendent Elke West said officers would continue to work with state and federal partners to “disrupt these organised criminal syndicates’ corrupt business models”.
“ABF officers are protecting our border every single day from the threat of illicit drugs – whether that be through targeting airport drug mules, or assessing cargo which arrives at our shores via air and sea,” West said.
“Our aim is to uphold the integrity of the Australian border and protect the community from the dangers of these illicit substances. ”
Officials urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to help identify and prevent threats at airports.
